David Crosby Apologizes For ‘Meh’ Comment About Eddie Van Halen After Guitarist’s Death

David Crosby is serving up an apology after one of his unvarnished opinions sparked backlash.

On Saturday, the “Crosby Stills & Nash” co-founder was asked on Twitter to weigh in on Eddie Van Halen, who lost his battle with cancer at age 65 a few days earlier.

Clearly not a fan, Crosby issued a one-word response: “Meh.”

After numerous tweets took issue with his flippant response to the death of a musician generally regarded as one of rock’s all-time greats, Crosby offered a clarification.

However, Crosby’s follow-up didn’t do much to quell the backlash, writing that it was Jimi Hendrix who “changed the world of guitar.” He added that “…meh to me means I don’t care that much …and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good,he was but not for me.”

On Tuesday, a chastened Crosby returned to Twitter, and tried to make amends.

In this tweet, he addressed Van Halen fans and admitted, “I did just toss off an answer that was not cool.”

Even more “embarrassing,” he admitted, was that fact that he “didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut…”

Crosby concluded by admitting “I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”

Crosby’s latest tweet was greeted graciously, with many lauding his honesty for admitting he’d screwed up.

