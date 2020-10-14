David Crosby Apologizes For ‘Meh’ Comment About Eddie Van Halen After Guitarist’s Death

David Crosby is serving up an apology after one of his unvarnished opinions sparked backlash.

On Saturday, the “Crosby Stills & Nash” co-founder was asked on Twitter to weigh in on Eddie Van Halen, who lost his battle with cancer at age 65 a few days earlier.

Clearly not a fan, Crosby issued a one-word response: “Meh.”

After numerous tweets took issue with his flippant response to the death of a musician generally regarded as one of rock’s all-time greats, Crosby offered a clarification.

However, Crosby’s follow-up didn’t do much to quell the backlash, writing that it was Jimi Hendrix who “changed the world of guitar.” He added that “…meh to me means I don’t care that much …and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good,he was but not for me.”

Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good ,he was but not for me https://t.co/onttfvowU8 — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 12, 2020

On Tuesday, a chastened Crosby returned to Twitter, and tried to make amends.

In this tweet, he addressed Van Halen fans and admitted, “I did just toss off an answer that was not cool.”

Even more “embarrassing,” he admitted, was that fact that he “didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut…”

Crosby concluded by admitting “I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”

yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool …the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 13, 2020

Crosby’s latest tweet was greeted graciously, with many lauding his honesty for admitting he’d screwed up.

I was going to jump on here and send you a message about being respectful of those artists who pass away. But this tweet is pitch perfect. We do all make mistakes and we need more forgiveness in this world. I loved Van Halen. I also love your music. Thanks for the update! — Patrick Johnson (@daddywrites) October 13, 2020

Good move, David. Thanks for this tweet. https://t.co/qGTTRc9nrS — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 13, 2020

I’m with you Croz. Both can be true… your opinion is yours, and it was an unintentionally insensitive moment. I appreciate your authenticity always.

Thank you for sharing you with us. — JenJen❤️s Biden/Harris (@ColoJen) October 13, 2020