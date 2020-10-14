Kelly Clarkson Admits She ‘Had A Good Time’ Filming ‘The Voice’ Remotely

The onset of the pandemic turned filming for “The Voice” on its head last season, but judge Kelly Clarkson is revealing why she wasn’t bothered by the changes at all.
In fact, Clarkson has admitted that she “liked” filming for the show from her rural Montana cabin.
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Goes ’90s With Cover Of Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’
Discussing the things that she’ll miss about filming in lockdown, Clarkson told People, “I’m going to be honest. I liked the live shows last season because I got to ride a four-wheeler to work, and then I got to drink wine in a tiny little room where someone was watching my children. So it was kind of awesome.”
While the judges are also permitted to drink wine on set, Clarkson said that it feels “unprofessional” when she’s in a studio. She continued, “But if I’m in my own little cabin, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re invading my space. I had a good time, that’s what I’m saying. I was all right with it. I was.”
“The Voice” has been given the all-clear to resume in-person production for season 19.
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Mixes Things Up With ‘The Scientist’ Coldplay Cover
To allow for social distancing, the judges will sit apart in their famous red swivel chairs, and there will be no audience watching the contestants perform.
Speaking about the changes, Clarkson added, “It’s much more intimate. You’re more connected to the artist on stage because there’s not a bunch of people clapping or screaming or yelling or dancing. It’s cool because you can hear a pin drop. The show is 19 seasons in, so it’s nice to see a different vibe. I’ve enjoyed it.”
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Shania Twain With ‘No One Needs To Know’ Cover
Season 19 of “The Voice” premieres on Oct. 19.