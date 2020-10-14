Kelly Clarkson Admits She ‘Had A Good Time’ Filming ‘The Voice’ Remotely

While the judges are also permitted to drink wine on set, Clarkson said that it feels “unprofessional” when she’s in a studio. She continued, “But if I’m in my own little cabin, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re invading my space. I had a good time, that’s what I’m saying. I was all right with it. I was.”

“The Voice” has been given the all-clear to resume in-person production for season 19.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Mixes Things Up With ‘The Scientist’ Coldplay Cover

To allow for social distancing, the judges will sit apart in their famous red swivel chairs, and there will be no audience watching the contestants perform.

Speaking about the changes, Clarkson added, “It’s much more intimate. You’re more connected to the artist on stage because there’s not a bunch of people clapping or screaming or yelling or dancing. It’s cool because you can hear a pin drop. The show is 19 seasons in, so it’s nice to see a different vibe. I’ve enjoyed it.”