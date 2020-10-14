Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Kamala Harris And More Celebrate What Would’ve Been George Floyd’s 47th Birthday

Today marks what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. In honour of the occasion, a score of celebs posted tributes to his life, his memory and his impact.

Actors, public figures, politicians and activists all joined in on commemorating the day, and used his birthday to further emphasize the importance of the overwhelming cry for social justice that his death sparked.

Kerry Washington honoured his memory with a short but important message that also illuminated the importance of making your voice heard this election.

“#Vote because #GeorgeFloyd should be turning 47 today,” Washington wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared similar sentiments with their posts commemorating the day.

“Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends,” Harris wrote. “We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force.”

“Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, and he should be alive to celebrate it,” Biden tweeted. “I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise.”

Beyonce — who was a predominant celebrity voice amid the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the nation following Floyd’s death — shared a tribute as well to her personal site.

The songstress shared a throwback photo of a young Floyd sitting at a desk and writing in a notebook, over which Beyonce wrote, “HAPPY ETERNAL BIRTHDAY GEORGE FLOYD.”