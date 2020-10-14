‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Heading To Amazon, Based On 1997 Horror Hit

One of the hottest horror hits of the late 1990s is being revived for television.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Amazon Prime Video has ordered a series based on the 1997 teen slasher flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer” which itself was based on the 1973 novel of the same name.

The new series, reports EW, “will follow a group of teenagers from a small town who are stalked by a killer after covering up a fatal accident on their graduation night a year ago,” which was also the same plot as the film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe.

No news on casting has yet been revealed. Sara Goodman (“Preacher”) has been tapped to write the pilot script.

“We are thrilled to have ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said in the press release. “Neal Moritz and Original Films’ development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Amazon Studios COO and co-head of television Albert Cheng added: “The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie.”