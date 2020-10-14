Shakira Takes On Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok Challenge

Colombian superstar Shakira has become the latest celeb to jump on a skateboard and try out the “Dreams” TikTok challenge.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made the task look effortless as she glided along a roadway while drinking from a bottle of water and lip-syncing the lyrics of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.

Shakira wore a grey beanie hat teamed with a matching grey sweater during the hilarious clip.

The challenge was originally inspired by another TikTok clip of Nathan Apodaca filming himself skateboarding and drinking a bottle of cranberry juice, while “Dreams” plays in the background.

– 16m TikTok views

– 2000% increase in streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

– Nathon Apodaca has received $10k+ in donations from fans

– Accidentally created the coolest Ocean Spray advert ever So many parties have benefitted. pic.twitter.com/jgruxuN2Aa — Paris (@ParisaParmar) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac band members Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have also tried out the viral trend for themselves.