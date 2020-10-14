Shakira Takes On Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok Challenge

Colombian superstar Shakira has become the latest celeb to jump on a skateboard and try out the “Dreams” TikTok challenge.
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made the task look effortless as she glided along a roadway while drinking from a bottle of water and lip-syncing the lyrics of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.
Morning vibe #feelinggood #doggface 🥰🛹 pic.twitter.com/Phj9XND21b
— Shakira (@shakira) October 14, 2020
Shakira wore a grey beanie hat teamed with a matching grey sweater during the hilarious clip.
The challenge was originally inspired by another TikTok clip of Nathan Apodaca filming himself skateboarding and drinking a bottle of cranberry juice, while “Dreams” plays in the background.
– 16m TikTok views
– 2000% increase in streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’
– Nathon Apodaca has received $10k+ in donations from fans
– Accidentally created the coolest Ocean Spray advert ever
So many parties have benefitted. pic.twitter.com/jgruxuN2Aa
— Paris (@ParisaParmar) October 1, 2020
Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac band members Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have also tried out the viral trend for themselves.
Timeline cleanser.
I can’t get enough.
Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid… pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020
@stevienicks
Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420doggface208