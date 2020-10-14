Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals He Had Vasectomy: ‘Our Hands Are Full’ With Three Kids

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard are “done having children of our own.”

The Hubbards revealed the Florida Georgia Line bandmember got a vasectomy recently to People magazine.

Tyler and Hayley are parents to Luca Reed, 13 months, daughter Olivia Rose, 2, and newborn son Atlas Roy.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Hayley Welcome Baby No. 3

“We’re beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we’re done having children of our own,” Hayley told the mag. “We’ve always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right, but for now our hands are full and we are so thankful.”

Tyler got fans talking after posting a sweet family photo to Instagram. While many took notice of the adorable kiddos featured in the shot, others noticed the frozen bag of peas in between his legs.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Singer Tyler Hubbard’s 2-Year-Old Taken To Hospital On Wife’s Due Date

“Instagram vs. reality in the Hubbard house,” Hayley wrote. “Swipe to see what things really look like around here and see stories to see some of our behind the scenes (and what it takes to make kids and husbands and dogs sit and smile 😀).”

“What are the peas for?” a fan wrote, prompting Hayley’s response of a laughing face emoji and a scissors emoji.

Tyler and Hayley married in 2015.