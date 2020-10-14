Kevin Smith Confirms Entire ‘Mallrats’ Cast Will Return For 25-Years-Later Sequel

Fans of Kevin Smith’s 1995 comedy “Mallrats” have been waiting a quarter-century for a sequel, but the director is promising that wait won’t be too much longer.

On Monday, Entertainment Weekly published an oral history of the movie, Smith’s follow-up to his acclaimed debut “Clerks”.

During Smith’s interview, EW reports, Smith shared some details about the long-awaited sequel, “Twilight of the Mallrats”, which he said will focus on the film’s comic book-obsessed Brodie (Jason Lee).

“Looks like we’re heading toward it now in 2021, which is very exciting for us,” said Smith.

“It takes place 25 years after the original and features the entire cast, [and] a new cast of characters as well,” he continued.

The plot, Smith shared, is “about Brodie and his daughter and the death of the mall. The Brodie that we met in ‘Mallrats’ has only been proven right in life. The world came around to his way of thinking. So, based on that, Brodie never really had to grow up and now, at this juncture in time, we face the moment when he might actually have to become an adult.”

In addition to Lee, the “Mallrats” cast included Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Claire Forlani and Michael Rooker, along with Jason Mewes and Smith as the ever-present duo of Jay and Silent Bob.

Unlike “Clerks”, “Mallrats” didn’t exactly set the world on fire when it was released, grossing a measly $2.1 million at the box office. That could be one reason why, when Smith approached Universal about a sequel, execs didn’t even realize they owned the rights.

“When I handed them the script for ‘Mallrats 2’, they were like, ‘We own Mallrats 1?'” said Smith. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s yours!'”

Despite its failure at the time, Smith thinks the movie has held up well. “‘Mallrats’ is a movie that’s a little bit lost in time in many ways,” he said. “It’s a real relic of its era, but at the same time, maybe except for the lack of cell phones and the haute couture, that movie still plays today, probably better than it did in 1995.”