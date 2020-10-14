John Cena Secretly Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh In Florida

John Cena is off the market.

According to E! News, the “Trainwreck” actor, 43, secretly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida on Oct. 12.

As TMZ reports, the two quietly got engaged and filed for a marriage certificate in Tampa in early October.

Cena and Shariatzadeh started dating in 2019 after the WWE superstar and ex Nikki Bella split.

The new couple has been spotted together multiple times since beginning their relationship in March 2019. They made their official red carpet debut at the “Playing With Fire” premiere last October.

Before Bella, Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

Shariatzadeh is a Canadian Electrical and Electronics Engineer who works in Vancouver.

Cena has opened up about his relationship with Shariatzadeh in the past, telling “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen, “I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy,”