Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off 2020 Billboard Music Awards With Show Stopping Performance Of ‘Higher Love’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing some “Higher Love” to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer and TV star hosted the event for the third time.

Clarkson opened the show with an incredible rendition of Steve Winwood’s original hit, “Higher Love” with the help of Pentatonix and Sheila E.

The host followed the performance with an opening introduction to the socially distanced awards.

Clarkson said, “Welcome to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, y’all.”

She also told viewers that the special night would be all about “the way music touches us all… Music has united us.”

Originally set to take place in April, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up for the Top Artist award are Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.