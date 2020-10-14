Kane Brown Performs ‘Be Like That’ At Billboard Music Awards

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Show -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: In this image released on October 14, Kane Brown performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Performers are hitting the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday night for the socially distanced 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.

One anticipated performer has been Kane Brown, and the country star did not disappoint with his performance of “Be Like That”, the new crossover single he released in August.

In a brief snippet of the performance (above), Brown is seen kicking things off solo, singing, “I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your a** / But sometimes it be like that / But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone / There ain’t no way I’m moving on / I’m not afraid to need you bad/ Sometimes it be like that.”

He was then joined by Khalid and Swae Lee, who collaborated with Brown on the track.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Earlier in the day, Brown discussed what he had in store for his performance.

“I’m excited to actually get on stage with Swae and Khalid,” said Brown, who’s been sidelined from performing due to the pandemic.

“I feel like it’s my first interaction with other people,” he explained. “We’ve gotten to do some of these other TV shows but I’ve done it by myself or with my band. So it’s cool to see these guys and just get up there and have fun. It’s gonna be a good time, we’re boys, we’re gonna be hanging out and having fun.”