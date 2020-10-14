New ‘Grease’ Prequel TV Series Set To Focus On The Pink Ladies

“Hopelessly Devoted” fans of “Grease” are about to get the series they’ve long been waiting for.

A new prequel TV series to the beloved 1978 movie is in the works.

According to Variety, the series will focus on the infamous Pink Ladies and how “the reverence, fear, and moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever.”

Titled “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”, the prequel will go back in time to look at how Rizzo, Jan, Marty, Frenchy and Sandy originally came together.

The series will still be a musical featuring new songs, as well as potentially including some of the iconic numbers from the movie.

Paramount+ has optioned the series, taking over from HBO Max.