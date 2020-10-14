Post Malone Shuts Down The Billboards Music Awards With Electrifying Performance Of ‘Tommy Lee’ With Tyla Yaweh

Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh have taken over the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The duo hit the stage of the annual award show to perform their collab “Tommy Lee” and it was electrifying, literally, as fireworks helped finish up the performance.

Post Malone performs his #1 hit, “Circles” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuu86w9avl — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Malone’s appearance on the BBMAs on Wednesday night was from a “secret” location.

Posty is the most nominated artist of the night, as he scored 16 nominations total.

His 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding is up for top Billboard 200 album while “Sunflower,” his collaboration with Swae Lee from the Oscar-winning animated flick “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, is nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song.

He’s also up for Top Artist, Top Rap Song (“Sunflower” and “Wow”), Billboard 200 Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Album (Hollywood’s Bleeding) among others.