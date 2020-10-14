Lizzo took to the stage of the Dolby Theater on Wednesday to accept her Billboard Music Award for Top Song Sales Artist.

Onstage, the “Truth Hurts” singer was adorned in a one-sleeved black mini dress, with the word “VOTE” appearing all over it.

After thanking those that needed thanking, Lizzo made a statement both personal and political, referencing the upcoming presidential election.

“I just wanna say, I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression, and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” she said.

“And I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big, Black women who refused to be suppressed,” she continued.

“And I just wanna say right now, if you’re at home watching this, and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are,” she continued.

“Lemme tell y’all something. When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power,” she added.

“They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice,” Lizzo added, before concluding, “So whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”