Brandy Makes Her Billboard Music Awards Debut With Throwback Hit ‘Almost Doesn’t Count’

Brandy‘s debut performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was a mix of old and new! The 41-year-old singer hit the Xfinity stage, and delighted fans with a rendition her 1998 hit, “Almost Doesn’t Count,” as well as a few new songs.

“I remember the first time I heard ‘The Boy Is Mine,” the night’s host, Kelly Clarkson said while introducing Brandy. “I fell in love with that song. Two decades after that record-breaking song, she is still producing hits, y’all.”

Brandy stepped out wearing a white top with long jacket and black pants. Her braided hair was in various top knots as she began her medley with her new song, “Borderline,” before Ty Dolla $ign joined her for “No Tomorrow.” The pair sang to each other while maintaining their distance on stage, before Brandy ended the performance as a solo act. The singer flawlessly transitioned into “Almost Doesn’t Count.”

Both “Borderline” and “No Tomorrow” are off B7, which was Brandy’s first album release in seven years. She recently told ET why recording the songs meant so much to her.

“My favorite thing about the album is the honesty. It’s been such a long time for me,” she said of returning to music. “To be back with a body of work that I’m super proud of, I feel like I’ve done my job.”

Check out more of our exclusive interview with Brandy, where she also talks about her days starring on “Moesha”.

