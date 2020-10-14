Doja Cat Burns Up The Stage With Sizzling Performance At Billboard Music Awards

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Show -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: In this image released on October 14, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Doja Cat sure knows how to make an impression.

The rapper demonstrated that with an ultra-sexy “Cabaret”-inspired medley of her hits “Juicy” and “Say So” during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Drawing inspiration from Bob Fosse’s iconic choreography in the 1972 film version of the Broadway hit, Doja Cat and a cadre of backup dancers used black wooden chairs to maximum effect.

In addition to performing, Doja Cat is also a nominee, with “Juicy” earning a Billboard Music Award nomination in the R&B category.

Ahead of the awards, Doja Cat admitted she was “very excited” about hitting the stage.

“We’ve been working on this for maybe three weeks,” she said of the performance. “I’ve never been more excited about an awards performance before.”

She teased what was in store without giving away what fans were going to see.

“They can expect Fosse,” she hinted. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the dazzling performance.

