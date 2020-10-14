BTS Takes Over The 2020 Billboard Awards In Performance From Seoul Airport

By Jamie Samhan.

Arguably the biggest group in the world, BTS, took over the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Performing from Korea, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, sang their new hit song “Dynamite” surrounded by screens with their backup band.

The group took over the Seoul airport for their song, which ended with a plane flying overhead.

The group also won Top Social Artist for the fourth year in a row.

During the 2019 awards, BTS hit the live stage where Halsey joined them.

BTS Army loved the performance and shared their impressions on Twitter:

