En Vogue Reunites At Billboard Music Awards For Fiery Performance Of ‘Free Your Mind’

It’s been nearly three decades since “Free Your Mind” topped the charts, and on Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards En Vogue reunited to close out the show with a fierce performance of the song, proving it’s remained as relevant as ever.
The performance kicked off with an announcement: “We are in a state of emergency.”
That was followed by the trio — Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron — unleashing an incendiary rock-tinged rendition of the 1992 hit, celebrating the group’s 30th anniversary.
RELATED: 2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
As they sang, footage of civil rights marches and similar imagery played on screens behind them, with band members wearing bedazzled face masks decorated with the word “vote.”
The group even threw a brief sample of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in the mix.
We’re happy to be at the @BBMAs!🎙Tune in to the show at 8PM ET on @nbc. #BBMAs #EV30 #EnVogue pic.twitter.com/HGyPOHnUhu
— En Vogue (@EnVogueMusic) October 14, 2020
Reaction on social media was through the roof. Check out a sampling:
Now that's how you end the #BBMAs, @EnVogueMusic! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bfvLDjgczM
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
En Vogue still look and sound amazing. #BBMAs #FreeYourMind pic.twitter.com/iC2ZD26d9e
— No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) October 15, 2020
YASSS FREE YA MIND BABY! #BBMAS2020 #envogue pic.twitter.com/0lf6C847ZC
— Tia Landry🌻 (@ThisIsTiaRose) October 15, 2020
En Vogue 30 years later crushing it with timeless anthem Free Your Mind. Amazing. #BBMAS2020 pic.twitter.com/Clnh7w1bwm
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 15, 2020
En Vogue leaving NO CRUMBS! 😍🔥👏🏽 #BBMAS
— VH1 (@VH1) October 15, 2020
BTS and En Vogue saving the fckin day. Send them extra gift bags @BBMAs
— Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) October 15, 2020
#BillboardMusicAwards Daaaaaang!! #EnVogue closed out the show y'all and turned it OUT!! They looked and sounded amaaaaaazing!! pic.twitter.com/84JxHPv5Zo
— dre (@MotownDR) October 15, 2020
How is it that I've aged 30 years and #EnVogue has not aged 1 dern day?#FreeYourMind#BillboardMusicAwards
— Mc Maleficent (@dmccool1972) October 15, 2020