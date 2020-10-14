En Vogue Reunites At Billboard Music Awards For Fiery Performance Of ‘Free Your Mind’

It’s been nearly three decades since “Free Your Mind” topped the charts, and on Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards En Vogue reunited to close out the show with a fierce performance of the song, proving it’s remained as relevant as ever.

The performance kicked off with an announcement: “We are in a state of emergency.”

That was followed by the trio — Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron — unleashing an incendiary rock-tinged rendition of the 1992 hit, celebrating the group’s 30th anniversary.

As they sang, footage of civil rights marches and similar imagery played on screens behind them, with band members wearing bedazzled face masks decorated with the word “vote.”

The group even threw a brief sample of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in the mix.