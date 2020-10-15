The Queen Is Joined By Prince William For Her First Public Engagement Since Lockdown

The Queen made her first engagement outside a royal residence since lockdown began on Thursday.

Her Majesty, 94, was joined by Prince William, 38, to visit the top secret Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down, in Wiltshire, U.K.

⚡️ “Royal seal of approval for science inside UK's defence and security” by @dstlmod https://t.co/5JmmE8GXdU — Dstl (@dstlmod) October 15, 2020

The Queen formally opened the Ministry of Defence’s high-security testing centre’s new Energetics Centre, with the pair meeting scientists working on the coronavirus response and in counter terrorism and security.

First engagement outside a royal residence for the Queen since March, who is currently at @dstlmod with Prince William to tour their new Energetics Analysis Centre and meet scientists working on the coronavirus response and in counter terrorism/security. https://t.co/yi916fKymL — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 15, 2020

According to ITV, no cameras were allowed during the royals’ private tour due to the centre being “so operationally sensitive for the U.K.’s security services.”

RELATED: The Pandemic Will Cost The Queen $25 Million Over The Next 3 Years

NEW: The Queen is making her first public engagement since the lockdown right now. She is with her grandson Prince William at the Porton Down chemical weapons centre in Wiltshire — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 15, 2020

The pair were also introduced to staff involved in the response to the Novichok poisoning attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury back in 2018.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said of the engagement, according to the Daily Mail: “Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with Dstl.”

RELATED: The Queen Strips Harvey Weinstein Of His Honorary CBE

The Queen’s visit comes after she left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle, where she stayed alongside Prince Philip, back in March when the U.K. first went into lockdown.