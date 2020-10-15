Robin Williams’ Son Zak Reveals He Battled Depression After His Dad’s Death: ‘I Felt Extremely Isolated And Broken’

Robin Williams’ son Zak Williams is speaking about his battle with anxiety and depression following the late actor’s death by suicide in 2014.

Zak, 37, told People how he turned to alcohol as a way to deal with the pain, telling the magazine: “I was deeply unhappy and feeling extremely isolated and broken. I was traumatized.”

However, he then realized his drinking was getting out of hand and that he needed help: “Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn’t a life that was worth living. Something had to give.”

Zak attended recovery group meetings and slowly healed with the help of therapy, healthy eating, exercise, and meditation. He is now speaking out with hopes of helping others going through a similar experience.

He also began working with organizations such as Glenn Close’s non-profit, Bring Change to Mind, and Inseparable, a national policy and advocacy group.

Earlier this year, Zak launched his own company, PYM (Prepare Your Mind), which promotes mental health support.

He also tied the knot with wife Olivia on October 10 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The pair share 17-month-old son Mickey, whose full name is McLaurin, Robin’s middle name.

“I’m thrilled to have a family and live the life that I always wanted to live,” Zak shared. “I’ve learned I’m not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be.”