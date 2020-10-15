Colin Jost Tells Ellen He Wants ‘Weekend Update’ Co-Anchor Michael Che To Object At His Wedding To Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost wants a cinematic wedding.

On Thursday, the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” appears “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and reveals his peculiar plans for his upcoming wedding to Scarlett Johansson — and it involves his “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che.

“What I really want for Che is, I want him to do an objection at the wedding,” Jost explained. “You know, a lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilize that moment to object.”

He added, “I think he could do a really great objection.”

Jost also addressed rumours, inspired by his recent book A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, that he is planning to leave “SNL”.

“I don’t have a real timeline,” he clarified. “I just mean, like I started to potentially psychologically brace for the concept of leaving, which I hadn’t really done. Certainly quarantine makes you appreciate having any job.”

Finally, Jost joined Ellen for a game of “Weakest Link”, with the game show’s host Jane Lynch there to ask the questions.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.