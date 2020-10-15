Bella Hadid’s Rep Denies Reports She Is Dating Duke Nicholson

Bella Hadid and Duke Nicholson may not be an item after all.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister and Jack Nicholson’s grandson were reported to be romantically involved. An “insider” told Page Six had been “spending time together since at least late last month.” A new article published by E! News throws cold water on the rumours.

“The supermodel’s rep tells E! News that the 24-year-old is single and that she’s not in a relationship with the budding 21-year-old actor,” the article reads.

Hadid has only ever publicly dated one celebrity: Canada’s the Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye). The former couple were on and off for years, most recently splitting in August 2019.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” an insider previously told the publication. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”