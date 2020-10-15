Tommy Lee Asks ‘Is [Ted Nugent] Even Still Alive?’ After Gun Advocate Calls Him A ‘Domestic Violence Heroin Addict’

Tommy Lee vs. Ted Nugent is the hot new feud.

On an episode of the political podcast “Blunt Force Truth” late last month, Nugent, who is an outspoken gun advocate and pro-Donald Trump, commented on an appearance he’d made on Sammy Hagar’s TV show “Rock and Roll Road Trip”.

“The producers wouldn’t let [Sammy] near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends,” the rocker said. “They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity!”

Nugent then called out the Mötley Crue drummer, saying, “I said, ‘So, your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic-violence heroin addict.’

“They’re okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent Kamp for Kids charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober. I said, ‘Sammy, cold-c**k those sons of bitches and get out and let’s do the show.’ So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the No. 1 Sammy Hagar ‘Rock and Roll Road Trip’ show.”

Lee responded on Twitter, referencing Nugent’s love of guns.

Ted Nugent? ….Is that guy even still alive? ….. I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago🖕🏼😂🖕🏼 — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) October 15, 2020

In 1998, Lee served six months in county jail after pleading no contest in a domestic violence case involving Pamela Anderson.