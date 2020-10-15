‘Spider-Man’ Studio Says Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland Casting Rumours Are Unconfirmed

Fans had their spidey senses tingling with news that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may make an appearance in the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

ET Canada reached out to Sony Pictures, the studio that owns the movie rights to the “Spider-Man” movies in light of the rumours that the former Spider-Men are in talks to join the reigning Spidey.

“Those rumoured castings are not confirmed,” a rep for the studio says. Fans will note the statement does not deny the casting buzz. Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over in a franchise reboot in 2012 and 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as the web-slinger in 2016.

The rumour mill worked overtime to spread the idea of Garfield, 37, Maguire, 45, and Holland, 24, uniting for “Spider-Man 3”. It was previously reported that Jamie Foxx would be joining the cast to revive his “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” villain Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch will sign on as Parker’s mentor Doctor Strange in the upcoming sequel, which begins filming this month in Queens, N.Y. The film is currently slated for December 17, 2021.