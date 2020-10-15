Hoda Kotb Sweetly Thanks Man Who Returned Her Lost Phone In NYC

Hoda Kotb wants to show that there are some really good people in the world! The 56-year-old “Today” show co-anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share what happened when she realized her phone was missing after a trip to a park in New York City.

“So today I was in the park with my kids.. when we got home I realized my cellphone was missing… I must have dropped it somewhere in Riverside Park!” the morning show host wrote on Instagram. “My friend dialed my number hoping someone would see the phone and pick it up — and STAN LEVINE answered. He said ‘I found your phone in the park. I will wait here with it until you come back. You will recognize me because I am the guy with the walker.’ Thank you, Stan! Good people all around❤️.”

Kotb shared the clip of herself meeting Stan and getting her phone back.

“Lost my phone and the greatest guy, Stan Levine, Stan, you just found it?” she asks the older man with the walker.

“Yeah, I found it on the side of the road. You must have been walking up this road,” he says, smiling.

“I think I was. I love Stan Levine. Thank you, Stan!” she tells him before walking away and adding, “Wow, nice guy.”

