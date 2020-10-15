Public Enemy Drop New Animated Video For ‘GRID’ Featuring Cypress Hill And George Clinton

Public Enemy just dropped a new animated video for their track “GRID”.

The hip-hop group shared the clip featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton this week, with lyrics to the song including “Communication breakdown it’s a takedown / are you awake now or consumed by a fake clown? / World Wide Web keep the spiders fed / Looking at my feed, trolls everywhere but knowledge supersedes.”

“GRID” is about society’s addiction to social media and seeing the world through a lens.

The video comes after Public Enemy belted out the track, from their first album on Def Jam in over two decades, What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last month.

Previous singles from the group’s latest album include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020″, a reimagining of their classic hit, and “State of the Union (STFU)”, which calls out Donald Trump.

Give their new animated vid a watch above.