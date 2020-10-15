Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ Becomes The First ’90s Hit To Reach 1 Billion Streams

The biggest hit of Oasis’ career just got bigger.

Nearly 25 years after it was first released “Wonderwall” has become the first song from the ’90s to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

🍻 'Wonderwall' has reached over 1 BILLION streams on @Spotify & it’s all thanks to you.🍻

To celebrate, here’s the brand new official fan video from your lip sync entries. A massive thank you to everyone who took part! #WonderBillion @SpotifyUK https://t.co/fEdTnpa67J — Oasis (@oasis) October 14, 2020

“Wonderwall” was originally released on Oct. 30, 1995, as the third single from the band’s acclaimed album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The song would be nominated for Grammys for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance.

Oasis broke up in 2009 after a falling out between band members and brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.