The Flaming Lips Perform To A Crowd Inside Giant Bubbles

The Flaming Lips have taken the concept of a “social bubble” to a whole new level.

For years, the band have long been performing songs from inside a giant plastic bubble during their live performances. Now, they’re taking that concept one step further, to the audience.

Following performances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in which they played from inside their “space bubble”, the Flaming Lips held a concert in their hometown of Oklahoma City and put the entire audience into individual bubbles this week. When not inside the bubble, the crowd was instructed to wear a mask and practise social distancing.

The concert marked the band’s first public performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In the comments section on one of his posts, singer Wayne Coyne noted it was easy to breathe inside the bubble “for a couple of hours, easily.

“I mean, it seems absurd, but we at first were just doing it as not a joke, but just as a kind of funny thing, and now it’s becoming kind of serious and real,” Coyne said earlier this month.”I’m not suggesting the whole world should do it this way. I’m just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way.”