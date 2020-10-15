Miley Cyrus Loves Blackpink’s ’23’ Rehearsal Footage

Blackpink are getting their “Miley Cyrus” on.

Lisa and Jennie, two members of the K-pop girl group, performed Cyrus’s verse from “23”, as seen in rehearsal footage. The clip is from the new Netflix documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky”.

“Fortunately, there was Jennie. She was the only one who could speak English among the trainees,” Lisa shares in a confessional over footage of her rapping Cyrus’s verse. “I’m in the club, high on purp with some shades on/ Tatted up, miniskirt with my J’s on/ J’s on my feet/ J’s on my feet/ J’s on my feet/ So get like me.”

Cyrus replied to the video with a brief but telling tweet:

🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 14, 2020

“23” was released by producer Mike WiLL Made-It in 2013 and features Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J. Despite mixed reviews, the song has generated more than 887 million views on YouTube.