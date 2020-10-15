Jennifer Lopez Jumps To Rom-Coms’ Defence, Talks Bringing Latin Music To The Big Screen With ‘Marry Me’ Co-Star Maluma

Jennifer Lopez reveals her love for rom-coms during a chat with Maluma about their upcoming movie “Marry Me” in a new interview with Billboard.

The pair also discuss representing their Latin identities, with Lopez admitting Latin representation in film “is not common.”

She tells the publication, “I’ve been doing movies for 25 years now, and I’ve done 40-something movies. There have been three to four movies in my entire career where I’ve had Latino co-stars.”

Lopez adds of the rom-com genre: “First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies. They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much… It’s a very sweet movie, but it’s still a movie about life.”

The musician co-produces and stars in “Marry Me”, with the cast including Maluma, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and Jimmy Fallon.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Music superstars Kat Valdez (played by Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.”

The Billboard interview also sees J. Lo discuss her Latin roots, while Maluma insists he loves being from Colombia.

Lopez says: “Everybody knows that I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. It’s not something I ever tried to hide — or ever thought that I should hide — so I can get ahead. I always felt that individuality is what made me different from every other actress that was out there when I first started. I feel it’s the secret to my success.”

Maluma shares: “I have a tattoo that says ‘Medellín.’ I just want to be known around the world as Colombian. Everybody is always saying, ‘When are you going to start singing in English?’ Why am I going to do it if I’m doing concerts in Romania, Israel, Morocco, the States, and they’re singing in Spanish? I want to bring my essence around the world. And my essence is singing in Spanish.”

He adds of bringing down barriers for Latin artists: “It has been difficult to get into the American market. But people like Jennifer, who has been working a long time to get people to understand who we are as a community, opened a lot of doors for a lot of artists. I feel grateful for Jennifer.”