‘AGT”s Detroit Youth Choir To Be Subject Of Scripted And Non-Scripted TV Shows

The Detroit Youth Choir, who won over audiences on “America’s Got Talent”, will be coming back to television.

According to Deadline, the choir will be the subject of both scripted and non-scripted television series in development with Blumhouse Television, “Code Black” creator Michael Seitzman and “The Innocent Man” producer Campfire.

The Detroit Youth Choir were the runners-up on the hit reality series during 2019’s season 14.

According to the outlet, Seitzman watched “AGT” with his son last summer and “wondered whether the choir could feature in a ‘Cheer’-style docuseries or a scripted series before thinking it could be both.”

“The Detroit Youth Choir embodies the heart, hard work and determination/grit of the people here in the City of Detroit,” Anthony White, Artistic Director of Detroit Youth Choir, said in a statement of the upcoming series. “These youth are amazing at what they do on stage. We’re thrilled to be working with some of the most talented people in the business to help tell our story. We’ve admired Anthony Sparks, Jason Blum, Michael Seitzman and Ross Dinerstein for having created some of the most entertaining, lasting and impactful series and films.”

Anthony Sparks, showrunner of Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar”, will write and develop the scripted series. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“For years I have wanted to create a series that highlights the joys and struggles of what it is to be Black, creative, and dream big in a world that often wants you to remain small or invisible,” Sparks said. “The fact that I get to do it and fuse my story with the incredibly inspirational story of Anthony White and the Detroit Youth Choir is literally a dream come true. I’m excited to team up with the visionary team at Blumhouse and Michael Seitzman to make some awesome television. I can’t wait to tell these amazingly human and entertaining stories.”

The choir is made up of kids from Detroit aged between 8 and 18.