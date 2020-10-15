Naomi Campbell Tries Not To Faint While Eating Seriously Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

There was very nearly a “Hot Ones” first during the latest episode of the hit First We Feast YouTube show.

Naomi Campbell became the latest celeb to chow down on some ridiculously spicy wings, saying from the get-go: “All of them look like fire to me,” while checking out the 10 sauces laid out in front of her.

As host Sean Evans continued to fire questions at his guest, which appeared on the show via Zoom, Campbell admitted at one point: “My eyes are burning, my makeup’s running, thank God I don’t wear mascara!”

As the sauces got spicier, the supermodel told Evans: “I’m heating up from the inside!”

“I hope I don’t faint, has anyone ever fainted on this show?” she added, as Evans told her it had actually never happened and that he’d be watching pretty helplessly from the other side of the screen.

Despite her struggles, Campbell made it through right to the end, telling viewers: “I made it oh my goodness… I was so scared.”

The star follows a long, long line of celebrities who have taken part in the challenge so far, with recent episodes seeing the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Drew Barrymore, Dua Lipa and more put their spice tolerances to the test.