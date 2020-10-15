Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Hilariously Tease One Another As They Promote Charity Contest

Boston’s famous BFFs, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, are partnering with Omaze to raise money for their two charities by offering fans a chance to join them on a lunch date.

One lucky winner and a friend will be flown to Los Angeles to join the Batman and Jason Bourne actors for lunch at one of their favourite spots, at a future date when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The two buddies announced the contest with a hilarious video teasing one another over the roles they’ve played, with Affleck suggesting selling the contest based on things people “are interested in.”

“‘Hey come see Jason Bourne [and] Batman’,” he suggests to Damon.

“Robert Pattinson is coming?” Damon replies.

“No. Jeremy Renner will be there though,” Affleck says. “Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne universe,” Damon adds.

“He improved on it,” Affleck quips.

Matt & I are working working with @Omaze to offer you a chance to hang out with us in LA (once it’s safe). All donations will help @EasternCongo & @Water provide resources & support to those in need.

Enter now at https://t.co/0YMZQlWqX9 pic.twitter.com/jEwFJSzSUv — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 15, 2020

The money raised through Omaze.com will benefit two charities: Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org.

Founded by Damon and Gary White, Water.org is a charitable initiative to bring access to safe water and sanitation, helping to empower women, children and families. Affleck co-founded Eastern Congo Initiative with Whitney Williams in 2010 which strives to work for and with the people of Eastern Congo through advocacy, grants, business and social growth opportunities.

No word on whether the contest winner will also be added as a friend on the actors’ Instagram accounts.

“Do you even have an Instagram?” Affleck asks Damon. “I have a private account,” he says with a laugh.

“I’m not on your Instagram?!” Affleck responds. “I have a fake one too and you’re not on that!”

“A fake Insta?” Damons asks. “A finsta. That’s that the kids call it,” Affleck retorts.