‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ Barks Up All-Star Cast Including Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel

The Paw Patrol is shooting for the stars.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that the upcoming “Paw Patrol: The Movie” has announced an all-star voice cast featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Among the cast are Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, “Young Sheldon”‘s Iain Armigate, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin.

The film is currently in production remotely, with animation veteran Cal Brunker directing.

In the movie, Ryder and the pups are called on to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning Adventure City into a chaotic mess.

Kardashian tweeted the news, joking that she is now officially a “cool mom.”

I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾 https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020

The series, which launched in 2013, is currently in its seventh season and has already been renewed for an eighth.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is scheduled to hit theatres on Aug. 20, 2021.