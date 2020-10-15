Whoopi Goldberg Cautions Joy Behar Not To ‘Flip Out’ Over Election Anxiety

The U.S. presidential election is causing Joy Behar some worry.

On Thursday’s “The View”, the host expressed her concern over the fact that despite his position in the polls, Joe Biden might still lose to Donald Trump.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Tells Joy Behar She’ll Get A COVID-19 Vaccine On ‘The View’ To Prove It’s Safe

BIDEN, TRUMP TOWN HALLS AIRING TONIGHT: With both presidential candidates holding a town hall tonight, the co-hosts discuss if dueling town halls are a disservice to voters and which candidate will benefit most from holding one. https://t.co/QXJ9feOKVO pic.twitter.com/BM8WgZroHC — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2020

“I am worried about this election now. It looks like Biden is going to pull it off, but people should not get complacent,” she said.

Talking about Thursday night’s planned town hall featuring Trump on NBC, which will be going up against a town hall with Biden on a rival network, Behar said, “The ratings will probably go to the stable genius because people prefer to watch train wreck rather than, say, a course in civics.”

Explaining that “NBC is all in for Trump as they were with ‘The Apprentice’,” Behar added that “If they really want to do the show, should put in a laugh track because that is what watching Trump has become — a comedy show. But unfortunately, people are dying.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Credits Barbra Walters, ‘The View’ For Saving Her Career After George W. Bush Comments

Behar went on to describe her worries about “the end of democracy,” saying, “It’s the end of this country, four more years of this. I believe that. Especially if [Republicans] own the Supreme Court, and, God forbid, they take the senate again. We’re doomed. People have to go out there and vote.”

Whoopi Goldberg then interrupted, urging her, “Don’t flip out. Don’t let yourself do that.”