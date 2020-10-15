News Anchor Fired For Appearing In ‘Hubie Halloween’ As A News Anchor

A local news anchor has been fired for portraying her real occupation in the fictional movie “Hubie Halloween”.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To Late Cameron Boyce

Alaina Pinto’s job as a local news anchor for 7News in Boston was terminated after she appeared in Netflix’s seasonal Adam Sandler movie.

“Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” Pinto began her three-part address on Twitter. “I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween’.”

“In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” she continued. “I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler Saves The Day In ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween” stars Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a delicatessen worker in Salem, Massachusetts tasked with saving the town. The film was met with mixed reviews.