News Anchor Fired For Appearing In ‘Hubie Halloween’ As A News Anchor

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

A local news anchor has been fired for portraying her real occupation in the fictional movie “Hubie Halloween”.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To Late Cameron Boyce

Alaina Pinto’s job as a local news anchor for 7News in Boston was terminated after she appeared in Netflix’s seasonal Adam Sandler movie.

“Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” Pinto began her three-part address on Twitter. “I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween’.”

“In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” she continued. “I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler Saves The Day In ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer

Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween” stars Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a delicatessen worker in Salem, Massachusetts tasked with saving the town. The film was met with mixed reviews.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP