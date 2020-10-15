Tituss Burgess Opens Up About Decision To Get Plastic Surgery: ‘I Don’t Hide Anything’

Tituss Burgess is owning his decision to get plastic surgery.

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actor, 41, joined Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” and opened up about the recent changes.

“I don’t hide anything,” Burgess said of his decision. “I really don’t.”

“Honestly, before I was about to have it, and shortly after I had it, I didn’t know if I was going to speak on it at all,” he added. “But then I began to notice the dramatic difference and I know that I had been chronicling my journey with weight on Instagram… I thought this would be dishonest if I were not to come forward and say to all these people who look at me as a source of inspiration or holding oneself accountable, or however you want to call it.”

According to Burgess, he got his “excess skin” nipped and tucked after his dramatic weight loss.

“One of the things that I did mandate and hold myself accountable to is I worked out in the months leading up to it and there was so much excess skin and things that just were not going to move no matter what I did,” he explained. “And I said, I’m done. I got to give myself this gift. And I want to have a different conversation with myself in the morning when I wake up and look in the mirror and you know, when I’m working out and as much as I’m trying to be positive, I’m like this isn’t going anywhere. So I got rid of it and I look amazing.”

Next up for Burgess is Netflix’s “Sing On”.