Phil Collins Sends Cease And Desist To Trump Campaign Over ‘In The Air Tonight’

Phil Collins does not want to hear “In The Air Tonight” at another Donald Trump rally.

Collins sent a cease and desist order after his song was played at the U.S. President’s campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the Genesis frontman’s representative told Consequence of Sound.

See some of the reaction to the Trump campaign’s use of the song below:

Watching #CNN at a #SuperSpreaderTrump event and The Trump Campaign is playing the #PhilCollins song “I can feel something in the air tonight”. That’s some sick irony.#HerdImmunity pic.twitter.com/FBSUtIuj5f — Trisha’s Trying To Be Nice Today 😉 (@trishacullen) October 14, 2020

In Iowa, They are playing @PhilCollinsFeed IN THE AIR TONIGHT at a #Trump Rally :O #PhilCollins you okay with that ??? — Bylli Crayone (@BylliCrayone) October 15, 2020

At Trumps Iowa rally this eve, which state has a two-fold spike of COVID, they are blaring Phil Collins: Something In the Air Tonight‼️Yeah Einstein’s it’s called COVID19 @PhilCollinsFeed #PhilCollins #CeaseAndDesist #Trump #realDonaldTrump https://t.co/3xIPVQPMrY — jay vee (@oso1mex) October 15, 2020

this is the worst version of one of these Phil Collins videos ever pic.twitter.com/D3zCXnBvid — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 15, 2020

Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the estate of Tom Petty are just some of the artists who have taken issue or threatened legal action against Trump’s campaign for playing their music.