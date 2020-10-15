Phil Collins Sends Cease And Desist To Trump Campaign Over ‘In The Air Tonight’

Phil Collins. Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Phil Collins does not want to hear “In The Air Tonight” at another Donald Trump rally.

Collins sent a cease and desist order after his song was played at the U.S. President’s campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the Genesis frontman’s representative told Consequence of Sound.

See some of the reaction to the Trump campaign’s use of the song below:

Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the estate of Tom Petty are just some of the artists who have taken issue or threatened legal action against Trump’s campaign for playing their music.

