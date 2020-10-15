Nikki Bella Admits Dancing With Artem Chigvintsev On ‘DWTS’ While Engaged To John Cena Was ‘Uncomfortable’

Nikki Bella is looking back at her time on “Dancing With The Stars”.

The “Total Bellas” star appeared on the hit reality show in 2017 while she was still engaged to John Cena. At the time, Bella was partnered with her now-fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

But while talking to Lisa Vanderpump on Thursday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast”, Bella admitted it was “uncomfortable” to do the more intimate dances with Chigvintsev while still engaged to Cena. Though she wasn’t romantically involved with Chigvintsev at that time.

Vanderpump appeared on the series in 2013 and she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

“I remember the one thing that was awkward for me – I don’t know if you remember in some of [the] dance moves – when their leg had to be in between your leg,” Bella said. “I remember… it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s was in between mine and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ It was weird.”

She added, “You definitely get an emotional bond with them because it is so scary… I’ve never been that nervous before… That’s the crazy thing being with [Artem] now is there were none of those feelings at all.”

Bella’s relationship with Cena ended in 2018. The WWE star started dating Chigvintsev almost a year later. They are now engaged and earlier this year they welcomed their son Matteo.