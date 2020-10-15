‘Love Actually’ Child Star Lulu Popplewell Says The Classic Film ‘Aged Badly’

“Love Actually” might be a holiday tradition for many, but for the child star Lulu Popplewell who starred as Emma Thompson’s daughter, Daisy, she thinks it is a “s**t film.”

Popplewell, now 29, was on the “Almost Famous” podcast where she hit back at the 2003 film, saying it “aged badly.”

“I don’t regret it at all. Look, softly be it spoken I think it’s a s**t film,” she said.

Adding, “I think it’s aged badly. All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article describing them as passive objects to be acquired. On rewatching it’s not great. You also have to remember that he [Richard Curtis] was writing in the context of the time.”

She then seemingly took a shot at Curtis, who is also behind “About Time”, “Notting Hill” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, saying, “‘I mean I don’t know how he excuses more recent work. But it was in 2003 or whenever it was out.”

Popplewell went on to say she is “glad people like it” but “cheese” isn’t for her.

She also recalled meeting Hugh Grant, who played the prime minister in the movie, saying, “He said ‘oh God do I have to speak to her? I hate children’. Non-ironically. Which I thought was really funny.”

Since her memorable part as a lobster in the rom-com, Popplewell has become a writer and comedian.