‘Emily In Paris’ Fans Are Left Confused After Lily Collins Guesses Character’s Age

A new interview with Lily Collins has fans confused.

Collins was asked about her character’s age in Netflix’s new show “Emily In Paris”. While Emily Cooper’s age has never been disclosed, the character is believed to be somewhere in her 20s. In a new interview with British Vogue, Collins suggested Cooper was about 22-years-old.

RELATED: Phil Collins Sends Cease And Desist To Trump

“I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college,” Collins told the publication. “Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

Collins went on to explain why she believes Cooper is in her early 20s.

“She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago,” Collins continued. “To have earned the respect of her boss. She’s a smart cookie and really innovative – and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does.”

“She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships. However, she’s not the person who travelled during college,” the actress shared. “She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad.”

RELATED: Lily Collins Gushes About Unique Engagement Ring

That left a lot of fans online confused, wondering how someone so young could achieve so much.

As if the show wasn’t unrealist enough, now you’re telling us she’s supposed to be 22? HA! There’s no way! #EmilyInParis

–https://t.co/deY5EiuzzY — Ana Hellen (@anaeish) October 15, 2020

Um ⁦@lilycollins⁩, I’m not sure how to tell you this but a 22 year old with a master’s degree AND relevant work experience is either a genius who graduated college at 18 or is lying about her age… #EmilyInParis https://t.co/Gm1qEp0deR — Dana Alyss (@DanaAlyss) October 15, 2020

So she’s 22 with a master’s degree in communications or marketing? No one noticed how many times they changed her masters degree? I know it’s fiction but doesn’t make sense irl https://t.co/ybnaMHoeuW — Katherine Abando (@kaband0) October 15, 2020

Excuse me but Emily is supposed to be 22?! And get that job transfer to Paris fresh out of college? Alrighty then. https://t.co/8JCMuxnQWj — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) October 15, 2020

“Emily In Paris” premiered on Oct. 2.