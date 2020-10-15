‘Emily In Paris’ Fans Are Left Confused After Lily Collins Guesses Character’s Age

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: Netflix
A new interview with Lily Collins has fans confused.

Collins was asked about her character’s age in Netflix’s new show “Emily In Paris”. While Emily Cooper’s age has never been disclosed, the character is believed to be somewhere in her 20s. In a new interview with British Vogue, Collins suggested Cooper was about 22-years-old.

“I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college,” Collins told the publication. “Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

Collins went on to explain why she believes Cooper is in her early 20s.

“She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago,” Collins continued. “To have earned the respect of her boss. She’s a smart cookie and really innovative – and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does.”

“She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships. However, she’s not the person who travelled during college,” the actress shared. “She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad.”

That left a lot of fans online confused, wondering how someone so young could achieve so much.

 

“Emily In Paris” premiered on Oct. 2.

