Dylan O’Brien Admits He Gets ‘Anxiety’ Before Performing Stunts Following 2016 On Set Accident

Dylan O’Brien is still feeling the lasting effects of his 2016 accident.

During an interview with Variety, the actor, 29, recalled the traumatic injuries he endured when he was hit by a stunt car while shooting the third and final film in the “Maze Runner” franchise. The injuries required surgery and months of recovery.

“Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more,” O’Brien explained. “Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable.”

He added, “There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”

The injuries changed his relationships with friends too.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years,” he said. “All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”

Next up for O’Brien is the flick “Infinite”, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jason Mantzoukas.