Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan To Host Time 100 Special On Creating ‘Safer’ Online Communities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with Time 100 Talks for a special.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host the virtual conversation titled “Engineering a Better World” where a variety of special guests will discuss building better online communities that are “trustworthy, safer and more equitable”.

Guests will include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (who is also husband to Meghan’s good friend Serena Williams), Rappler CEO and editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, author Safiya Noble, Stanford Internet Observatory technical research manager Renée DiResta, Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin and the hosts of “Teenager Therapy” – which both Harry and Meghan were guests of the podcast.

During their conversation with “Teenager Therapy”, Meghan said that she was “told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.”

Adding, “It’s almost unsurvivable.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were also part of this year’s Time 100, where they took part in a virtual event and urged Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both Time 100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world,” said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the Time 100, about the upcoming special. “We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

A source close to the couple told ET Canada that Harry and Meghan have “been working really hard to pull this special together.”

They added that it is “reflective” of their charitable foundation Archewell as they want to “build more compassionate communities both online and off.”

Some of the experts they have been speaking with to achieve this are featured in the special. The source added, “They think it’s really important to lift up those who are doing amazing work to create a better online community for all of us.”

“And when it comes down to it, we’re talking about something that’s relevant to almost all of us—how we experience the online world, and how the online world affects us in our day-to-day lives,” they said. “From misinformation and online hate to the impact on our health.”

The special is set to air Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Time.com and their social media platforms.