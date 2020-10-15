Celine Dion, Halle Berry, Sam Smith And More Celebrate Spirit Day In Support Of LGBTQ Youth

Plenty of celebrities took a stand against the bullying of LGBTQ youth on Thursday by showing their support for Spirit Day.

Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on the third Thursday in October. Each year, people wear purple on Spirit Day to support LGBTQ youth in a united stand against bullying. According to GLAAD, pledging to “go purple” is a way for everyone — global and local brands and companies, world leaders, celebrities, neighbours, parents, classmates, and friends — to visibly show solidarity with youth and to take part in the largest, most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign in the world.

Celine Dion rocked her purple on Thursday, tweeting out a heartwarming picture with her 9-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy. The twins wore white beanies that when put together, reads Spirit Day in purple.

“We’re going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay!” the singer captioned the picture. “I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying.”

We're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth here https://t.co/TeD4Udi1N4 💜🌈Celine xx…

📸Dee Amore Marti pic.twitter.com/F1iSncAEqj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 15, 2020

Halle Berry looked stunning while wearing a purple GLAAD shirt reading, “I support LGBTQ youth.”

Meanwhile, Sam Smith wrote, “No one deserves to be bullied, please show your support for LGBTQ youth this #SpiritDay. 💜.”

No one deserves to be bullied, please show your support for LGBTQ youth this #SpiritDay 💜 https://t.co/SoCyCMPy8B — samsmith (@samsmith) October 15, 2020

A number of politicians also showed their support, including Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo.

This #SpiritDay — and every day — we must stand up to hate and intolerance. It’s up to all of us to ensure every young person is affirmed and accepted just as they are — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

In honor of #SpiritDay I am proud to join @glaad and stand with #LGBTQ youth against bullying. Remember: NY 💜 you no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity. We have your back. 🏳️‍🌈 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 15, 2020

I stand with LGBTQ young people on #SpiritDay, and on every day of the year. Go purple: https://t.co/T83AjG1fk3 pic.twitter.com/mwa03AKtXK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 15, 2020

Check out more ways celebrities and television shows are celebrating Spirit Day below:

On #SpiritDay we stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth. You are so LovEd!! Go purple now and join in 💜 https://t.co/OuoJ9fixTz pic.twitter.com/Xmx4pmgWdu — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 15, 2020

Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are.✊🏿#SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/qiwfZw6VCR — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 15, 2020

Today (and every day!) we stand with you. Harassment and bullying have no place in our schools, homes, or hearts. 💜 #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/qaeDe1yaxC — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) October 15, 2020

Show LGBTQ youth that we’ve got their back – go purple now for #SpiritDay https://t.co/h7dR1U4cgo Demuestra tu apoyo para jóvenes LGBTQ. Usa morado o manda un mensaje para que puedan ver tus seguidores. #SpiritDay — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 15, 2020

It’s #SpiritDay! Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth. 💜 https://t.co/mYV01k5xat pic.twitter.com/J1VCikJGHH — The Chicks (@thechicks) October 15, 2020

Tomorrow is @glaad #SpiritDay! I hope you will join me in supporting LGBTQ youth & standing against bullying: https://t.co/1kPpANNFoG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 15, 2020

No one should ever be bullied for who they are! 💜 I made the pledge & you can too! Support LGBTQ Youth by taking the pledge below. #SpiritDay https://t.co/HszBqrhfML — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) October 15, 2020

