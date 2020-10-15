Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Dedicate Cheeky Instagram Posts To Each Other On Anniversary

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating their third anniversary in a big way.

While the pair’s wedding plans were grounded this summer due to the coronavirus, the “Modern Family” star, 29, and the “Bachelorette” alum, 36, are still honouring their love.

In a few cheeky Instagram posts, both Hyland and Adams shared their cute tributes.

“A kiss, two VERY professional models, and an anniversary: A series. Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend. Now we’re engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. There’s no one else I’d rather be quarantining with,” Hyland captioned her photos. “Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé. I love you to Pluto and back! Happy anniversary sugar balls.”

Meanwhile, Adams wrote, “Happy anniversary sugar tits! The list of things I love about you is longer than my tongue. love you +1 anything you say.”

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last summer, two years after they first met.