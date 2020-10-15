Keshia Chanté Joining Ron MacLean To Host New Season Of ‘Battle Of The Blades’

“Battle of the Blades” is returning for another season, and when the ice-skating reality competition returns Ron MacLean will be joined by a new co-host who’ll be very familiar to viewers of ET Canada: our very own Keshia Chanté.

According to an announcement from CBC, Chanté will team with the longtime “Hockey Night in Canada” announcer for the sixth season of the series, which teams professional hockey players with world-class figure skaters to compete in figure-skating routines.

“As a performer and entertainer, I know a good performance when I see one!” said Chanté in the announcement.

“I look forward to seeing the best of the best battle it out for incredible charitable causes, all while bringing people together and making me proud to be Canadian,” she added. “Hockey and ice skating were a huge part of my childhood and being a part of ‘Battle of the Blades’ really brings that nostalgia to life for me. Excited for what’s to come!”

Viewers can catch Chanté begin her new gig when “Battle of the Blades” kicks off its new season on Thursday, Oct. 22.