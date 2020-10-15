Courteney Cox, Selma Blair And More Take Part In ‘A Read-In For RBG’

A number of celebrities came together to honour Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a special video.

Selma Blair, Courteney Cox, Robert De Niro and Chelsea Handler took part in “A Read-In For RBG”, which saw them recite some of Ginsburg’s “finest writings.”

The event, which was produced by the ACLU, the National Women’s Law Center, TIME’S UP Foundation, and The Leadership Conference Education Fund, also included Pamela Adlon, Steve Buscemi, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Allison Janney, Laura Linney, Debra Messing, John Turturro, Jason Wu and more.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke for all Americans. Now we speak for her,” the video reads before the stars took over.

Freeman then narrated the end, “Elections have consequences. Vote.”

Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020 at age 87, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She made history on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 all the way until her death, where she was a trailblazer for women around the world.