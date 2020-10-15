Kane Brown To Take CMT ‘Off The Road’ In New ‘On The Road’ Episode

Kane Brown is taking fans behind-the-scenes with CMT’s “Off The Road”.

In a new take on the beloved segment, “On The Road”, which follows country artists on tour, the twist will detail Brown’s life at home.

Per CMT, the episode will follow, “From rehearsals for his first-ever hosting gig at the 2020 CMT Music Awards to Wyoming for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his ‘Worship You’ music video, take a peek at quarantine life for Kane Brown after his highly anticipated ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ tour got put on halt — quality time with his wife, Kaitlyn, new daughter Kingsley, to his quest to get fit, new tattoos and so much more included.”

Brown will also serve as producer for his episode, as well as the episode following Restless Road.

Restless Road will allow country music fans to meet band members Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols who gained fame after their stint on “X-Factor”.

CMT will premiere the double feature on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. ET.