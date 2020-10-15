Celebrities React After Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline Publicly Backs Joe Biden

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now the personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, has allegedly been working with an active Russian agent to dig up dirt about Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

This week, Giuliani delivered a massive fizzle of an October surprise, a ludicrous story about a soggy laptop, Hunter Biden and a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that ran in the New York Post and was instantly discredited, with Twitter even locking the accounts of Trump staffers (including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany) who tweeted links to the article.

Now, Giulani’s daughter, Caroline, 31, is coming forward in a Vanity Fair essay to implore Americans to cast their votes for Biden.

In her essay, Caroline Giuliani writes that the situation in the U.S. is so dire “that none of us can afford to be silent right now.”

Detailing her political disagreements with her father, and her inability to get him to budge from the party line despite the most logical of arguments, she issues a call to arms.

“We have to stand and fight,” she writes. “The only way to end this nightmare is to vote. There is hope on the horizon, but we’ll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

"I may not be able to change my father's mind, but TOGETHER, we can vote this toxic administration out of office."

-Me 🙋🏼‍♀️ I wrote a thing. Please vote for @JoeBiden to save this country!! https://t.co/8CDQ5PWugt — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) October 15, 2020

Once Giuliani’s Vanity Fair essay went live, numerous stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts and urge others to read it. Here’s what the likes of Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and more have to say:

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline on Voting for Joe Biden | Vanity Fair https://t.co/kBBlFQAvyp — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) October 15, 2020

And Rudy Giuliani’s daughter is on @maddow ?I feel like I’ve landed on the moon. Two home runs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020

Wow!!

Good for you kid.

Caroline knows how to stand up to her father and still not a soul in the @GOP Senate to stand up to Trump. Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline on Voting for Joe Biden | Vanity Fair https://t.co/5rD0mPTA4o — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) October 15, 2020

#Giuliani’s family can’t stand him.

I once pitched an idea to a non profit that would required Rudy’s involvement. Donna Hanover, still married to him, was also on the board.

I was told I ever mentioned his name again… “Donna will resign from the board.” https://t.co/CLFUrWBpJW — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 15, 2020

Once we digest this jaw dropper, I am available to discuss the absolutely fierce gold fanny pack.

Apparently Caroline Giuliani also has SAVAGE CLOTHES –

That makes 2 today https://t.co/yYIKyVQpBW — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 15, 2020