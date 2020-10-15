Christopher Cross Says He ‘Wasn’t Sure’ If He Would Recover From COVID-19

Christopher Cross is one of the many who has fallen fell ill with COVID-19 and now the “Sailing” singer is detailing his terrifying battle.

Cross, 69, told “CBS Sunday Morning”‘s Serena Altschul he “wasn’t sure” if he would pull through.

“There was some come-to-Jesus moments or whatever where I was looking for any help I could get, you know, through this, to get out of this thing,” the Grammy winner said. “Because I wasn’t sure.”

Cross said that he contracted coronavirus in March after travelling to Mexico City. He later was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, in which his body then attacked his nerves. He reports that doctors think he had the syndrome due to COVID.

“It was the worst 10 days of my life,” Cross said. “And I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough.”

To help him get through, Cross would speak to a higher power. “I could tell you that I had a few conversations when I was in there – with whoever he or she is, and just saying, you know, ‘If you could just get me out of here, I will be a better person.'”

He acknowledged that although he is “not a big celebrity” he still has an “obligation” to inform others of the disease. “Look, this is a big deal. Like, you’ve got to wear your mask. You’ve got to take care of each other. Because this could happen to you.”

Cross is no longer testing positive but is far from recovered including his walking and speech, adding, “Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I’m kind of a little foggy. Now I’m on medication … a nerve pain medication, which also can cause some fogginess.”

“But until I can get off it at some point, I won’t know how clear I would be,” he added. “But most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year. That’s what my prognosis is.”

“CBS Sunday Morning” airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.