The Osbournes Hunt Ghosts In A Haunted Museum For ‘Night Of Terror’ Halloween Special

The Osbournes are celebrating Halloween as only they can: by spending the night in a haunted Los Angeles museum to seek out ghosts.

In a new trailer from the U.S. Travel Channel, Jack and Kelly Osbourne embark on a visit to the supposedly haunted Heritage Square Museum, while parents Sharon and Ozzy monitor what happens from a “basecamp.”

The two-hour special is an offshoot of “The Osbournes Want to Believe”, which features Jack investigating paranormal activity and trying to convince his parents of his findings.

“Most families go pumpkin picking around Halloween; the Osbournes — we go ghost hunting,” Jack said in a statement. “My family has always been intrigued by my work in the paranormal, so I decided it was time for them to experience it themselves. Heritage Square is a very haunted location that not many people outside of Los Angeles know about — everyone is in for a real treat. Expect crazy paranormal activity, creepy encounters — especially with Kelly — classic Osbourne humour, and naturally, a few guest appearances from the dogs.”

Ozzy pretty much sums up his feelings on the experience when Jack asks the family if they’re ready to go look for ghosts. “F**k no,” declares the Prince of Darkness.

“The Osbournes: Night of Terror” debuts on Friday, Oct. 30 — just one night before Halloween.